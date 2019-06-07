CULTURE
2 MIN READ
K-pop's BTS gets coveted Recording Academy membership invite
The seven-member boy band are among some 1,300 music industry professionals invited to become members of the Los Angeles-based Recording Academy.
K-pop's BTS gets coveted Recording Academy membership invite
Members of K-pop band, BTS, perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, US, May 15, 2019. / Reuters
June 7, 2019

Korean pop sensation BTS have been invited to join the Recording Academy as part of a drive to diversify the group that chooses the annual Grammy Awards.

The seven-member boy band, which has led a K-pop music wave in the United States and beyond, are among some 1,300 artists, writers and music industry professionals invited to become members of the Los Angeles-based Recording Academy this week.

Should they accept, the band will be eligible to vote in the 2020 Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music business, the Recording Academy said on Thursday.

The chief executive of their record label, Bang Si-hyuk of Big Hit Entertainment, was also among the invitees, the band said in a statement.

BTS first formed in Seoul in 2013 and broke through into the US pop market in 2017 becoming the first Korean group to win a Billboard music award.

The band was nominated for their album “Love Yourself: Tear” for the 2019 Grammy Awards and made their first appearance at the ceremony in February.

The Recording Academy has undertaken a series of steps in the past few years to make Grammy nominees more diverse and to expand a membership that has traditionally been dominated by older males.

It said that 49 percent of those invited to join the Recording Academy this week were women, and 51 percent were under age 40.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us