World Cup organisers tell India's Dhoni to take military badge off gloves
The former India captain is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment and its dagger badge could be seen on his wicketkeeper's gloves for India's win over South Africa.
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni fields during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, southern England, on June 5, 2019. / AFP
June 7, 2019

World Cup organisers have ordered India star MS Dhoni to take military insignia off his wicketkeeping gloves, media reports said Friday.

The former India captain is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment and its dagger badge was printed on his wicketkeeper's gloves for India's win over South Africa on Wednesday.

International Cricket Council spokeswoman Claire Furlong said the Board of Control for Cricket in India has been ordered to remove the badge for India's game against Australia on Sunday and the rest of the tournament.

"It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed," Furlong told Indian media. Only manufacturer's logos are allowed on gloves.

She added that for a first breach, the ICC had only requested the badge be removed, with no further punishment.

Dhoni's gesture gained widespread attention television and social media attention in India during Wednesday's game in Southampton. 

The Indian team made no immediate comment. But it has in the past signalled respect for the country's military.

In March, the team wore camouflage-style caps during a one-day game against Australia as a tribute after 40 paramilitaries were killed by a suicide bomber in Kashmir. Dhoni provided the caps.

