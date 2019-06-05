India launched their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa at Southampton on Wednesday as the Proteas suffered their third defeat in as many matches this tournament.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and batted but a superb double strike by Jasprit Bumrah left his side reeling.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal then took four wickets in a meagre total of 227 for nine.

India, with Rohit Sharma, dropped early in an innings of 122 not out – the highest individual score of the tournament to date – took their time over the chase before winning with 15 balls to spare.