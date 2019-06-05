POLITICS
1 MIN READ
India beat South Africa by six wickets in Cricket World Cup
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and batted but a superb double strike by Jasprit Bumrah left his side reeling.
India beat South Africa by six wickets in Cricket World Cup
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after his high score of 122 helped beat South Africa in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
June 5, 2019

India launched their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa at Southampton on Wednesday as the Proteas suffered their third defeat in as many matches this tournament.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and batted but a superb double strike by Jasprit Bumrah left his side reeling.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal then took four wickets in a meagre total of 227 for nine.

India, with Rohit Sharma, dropped early in an innings of 122 not out – the highest individual score of the tournament to date – took their time over the chase before winning with 15 balls to spare.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us