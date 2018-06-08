Yemeni port under attack | Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban | Israeli apartheid?

The Houthi-held port city of Hudaida, where most of Yemen's humanitarian aid arrives, is under attack. Should the Saudi-led coalition stop their advance? Or should the Houthi rebels give it up to avoid a bloodbath? Also, we ask an Afghan election candidate what he makes of the ceasefire with the Taliban. And we debate whether Israel is an apartheid state, as Palestinians are trying to make the case at the Israeli Supreme Court.