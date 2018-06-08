June 8, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
G7 Summit: Hundreds of protesters march in Quebec City
While they prepare to talk in the town of La Malbaie, protests have already been taking place in nearby Quebec City. These demonstrators want their leaders to pay attention to climate change and ending war.So far, the protests have been peaceful, with police ensuring they didn't get close to the venue. TRT World's Tetiana Anderson has more from Quebec City.
G7 Summit: Hundreds of protesters march in Quebec City
Explore