Christopher Lee | Cinema | Showcase
Born in London, the son of a countess and British royal officer, Sir Christopher Lee was expected to follow in his father's footsteps. But to the shock of his parents, the young blue-blood and heir to a fortune decided to pursue his lifelong dream of acting. As a result, one of the most famous stars of the golden age of British cinema was born. In the show, we reminiscence about Lee, and how this internationally embraced actor came to perform some of the most iconic roles in film history. We also talk to Christopher Lee's official biographer Jonathan Rigby to get more insight into the screen legend.
Christopher Lee | Cinema | Showcase
June 8, 2018
