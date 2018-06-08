All-female Ocean's 8 | Cinema | Showcase

Movie studios are often criticized for either rehashing tried and tested formulas or for producing endless sequels that each feel the same. Warner Brothers' 'Danny Ocean' crime-comedy series is still among the most bankable properties in Hollywood. But in a surprising move, the film company has decided to rebrand its precious box-office gold by replacing the male cast with an all-female one. Here's a look at the history of the Ocean movies and its recent new wave of change.