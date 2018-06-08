June 8, 2018
Guatemala Volcano: Families bury their loved ones
The number of people killed in Guatemala now stands at 109… but many are still missing after a volcanic eruption on Sunday. Search efforts have been temporarily suspended because officials say it's just too dangerous. But as Reagan Des Vignes explains, it hasn't stopped people from risking their lives to look for their missing friends and family. You may find- some of these images upsetting.
