Is comparing Israel to apartheid South Africa fair?

Palestinians say their hardships are similar to those faced in South Africa last century, and that Israel operates an apartheid system. There's even a statue of Nelson Mandela in the occupied West Bank. But is the comparison helpful or fair? Guests: Ben White Author of 'Cracks in the Wall -- Beyond Apartheid in Palestine Israel' Chaim Silberstein Founder and president of Keep Jerusalem, an Israeli public diplomacy organization