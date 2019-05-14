In pictures: Eurovision kicks off under a shadow of protests
CULTURE
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Eurovision kicks off under a shadow of protestsIsrael used the hugely popular song contest to rebrand itself as a tolerant country, but political conflict and controversy will not make that an easy task.
Activists hold placards calling for the boycott of Eurovision along Israel's controversial separation barrier, which divides the West Bank from Jerusalem, during the 7th International Palestine Marathon in the biblical town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on 22 March 2019. / Getty Images
May 14, 2019

The 64th Eurovision Song Contest kicked off in Tel Aviv with an opening ceremony on Sunday despite calls to boycott the event. 

Earlier in the day, a dozen Israeli activists blocked the entrance of the venue to protest Israel's policies towards Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) has long been calling on artists and broadcasters to withdraw from the contest, saying the country is using the event to whitewash a brutal apartheid regime. 

Many musicians, including Sinead O'Connor, Elvis Costello, Andy Irvine, Paul Brady, Roger Waters and Lorde, also joined the call to boycott performances in Israel.

US music icon Madonna has come under pressure to cancel her performance at this year’s contest.  

There are also concerns that the event could be disrupted by recent violence.

Over the weekend, a surge of violence led to the deaths of at least 25 Palestinians and four Israelis.

For more than a half-century, Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories has resulted in systematic human rights violations against people living there.

The country earned the right to host Eurovision 2019 after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won last year's competition with her #MeToo-inspired song "Toy".

Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us