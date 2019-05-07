For years, the United States sealed Sudan's fate by isolating it from the rest of the world and placing an embargo on its weak economy, which is already on the brink of collapse.

But since the nationwide uprising, which put an end to the 30-year reign of Omar Al-Bashir, the Trump administration has been eerily silent.

With the exception of a softened statement of concern from the State Department, the US government has not voiced firm opposition to military rule within the country.

Over the years, US and Sudanese officials held multiple meetings to normalise relations between the two countries.

Amid the violent crackdown on the protests by security forces, last March, a US Congressional delegation visited Khartoum to meet with government officials and opposition leaders.

The latest visit, which came as a part of the so-called “Phase II” talks between the US and Sudan, were initiated after Washington lifted the decades-long trade embargo on Sudan in 2017 in recognition of the country’s help in fighting militant groups and progress in improving its human rights record.

It has been on the list of state sponsors of terrorism since 1993 after the US accused the Sudanese government of harbouring militants and supporting terrorist organisations that targeted American institutions and individuals.

Therefore, Sudan is barred from signing an agreement either with the International Monetary Fund or any other international organisation.

While the Sudanese officially request that their country be removed from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, US officials emphasise that Sudan must make progress in seven key areas, including enhancing human rights and expanding cooperation on counter-terrorism.

The talks reflect the US administration’s effort to include Khartoum in its counter-terrorism operations in the region and also combat the Russian influence in Sudan, as well as the region.

While declining to name the military takeover a coup, the State Department declared the talks with Sudan “suspended” and urged Sudan’s military council to hand over power to civilian rule.

The coming days will prove whether the US will recognise military rule in Sudan as it did in Egypt.