Istanbul football giants Galatasaray defeated Besiktas 2-0 in a derby and now lead the Turkish top-tier league.

Playing at home on Sunday, Galatasaray now lead Turkey's Super Lig.

In the first half, Galatasaray's Henry Onyekuru scored the first goal at the 44th minute. The first half ended 1-0.

The home side increased the lead to 2-0 at the 54th minute with a goal by Fernando.

Before the match, Medipol Basaksehir were at the top while Galatasaray was in second place and Besiktas in third.

Basaksehir drew against Demir Grup Sivasspor 0-0 in an away match on Friday.

All three Istanbul football clubs, Basaksehir, Galatasaray and Besiktas are still fighting to win Turkey's football league.

It is one of the closest title races.

Before the match, the teams carried posters to pay tribute to Czech striker of Turkish football club Alanyaspor Josef Sural, 28, who died in a road accident in the Mediterranean province of Antalya on Monday.