'Twilight' rises again, this time as a concert tour
The hit movie “Twilight” will feature a full orchestra performing the original movie score timed to a screening of the first of the five “Twilight” films.
Kristen Stewart, left, and Robert Pattinson attend the world premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II" at the Nokia Theatre on Monday, Nov. 12, 2012, in Los Angeles. / AP
May 4, 2019

“Twilight” is coming back from the dead with a live concert that will tour the world.

Movie studio Lionsgate on Thursday announced that the vampire book and movie romance that had millions of hearts swooning is being adapted for an international life to film event.

The “Twilight in Concert” tour will feature a full orchestra performing the original movie score timed to a screening of the first of the five “Twilight” films.

The “Twilight” movie franchise, based on the best-selling novels by Stephenie Meyer, tells the story of American teenager Bella Swan who falls in love with mysterious Edward Cullen, who is a vampire.

The five movies, released between 2008-2012, took some $3.3 billion at the global box office and launched the careers of actors Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. Meyer’s four novels have sold more than 120 million copies worldwide.

Lionsgate said in a statement that it hoped the concert tour would “continue to expand the world of ‘Twilight’ and introduce it to legions of new fans around the world.”

The tour will begin in Brazil in August and be followed by stops in Australia and Britain.

Concerts based on movies and television shows have become a popular way of extending entertainment franchises, with television series “Game of Thrones” and movie “The Hunger Games,” “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” all finding large global audiences.

