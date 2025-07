Turkey’s female politicians take to the election battleground | Turkey Elections 2018

We speak to Meral Aksener and her female supporters on why Turkey should vote her in to power. And Fatima Sahin who's campaigning for the AK Party. 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1 Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election