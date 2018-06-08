Diyarbakir: Heartland of Kurdish south-east | Turkey Elections 2018

The city of Diyarbakir lies in the heartland of Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish southeast. But the city itself is home not only to Kurds, but also Assyrians, Turks and others. Diyarbakir's ethnic diversity is reflected in its political loyalties, which are equally as diverse. And all these stories come together in the songs of this ancient land.