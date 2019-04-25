CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Jennifer Garner leads People Magazine's beautiful list
American magazine says the will feature on the cover due to her balancing career and charitable work with the raising of her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Garner leads People Magazine's beautiful list
Actor Jennifer Garner speaks during the 32nd American Cinematheque Award ceremony honouring Bradley Cooper in Beverly Hills, California, US, November 29, 2018. / Reuters Archive
April 25, 2019

Actress, businesswoman and children's advocate Jennifer Garner is featured on the cover of People Magazine's annual beautiful issue, the magazine has said.

The American weekly magazine of celebrity and human-interest stories said it chose the 47-year-old "Alias" actress for balancing her career and charitable work with the raising of her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

In addition to film and TV roles, Garner co-founded organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm, and works as an ambassador for the advocacy group Save the Children.

Garner told the magazine that she never considered herself "one of the pretty girls" when she was growing up in West Virginia. 

She described her style at the time as "band geek-chic."

Her current "uniform" more often than not is workout clothes, or jeans, a sweater and sneakers, if she is not dressed up for a red carpet or photo shoot.

When she does get glammed up, Garner said her kids will ask "'Can you wash your face? Can you put your hair in a ponytail and put your glasses and sweats on?'"

"And I see the compliment in that," she said. "They just want me to look like Mom."

People's beautiful issue will hit newsstands on Friday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us