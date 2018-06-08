North Korea Summit: Summit offers new hope for peace between Koreas

North Korea's anger at the US started in 1950. That's when the American military, along with troops from 22 other countries, came to the support of South Korea - repelling the invading army from the North. Referred to as the forgotten war, it's been given renewed significance in recent months. Kevin McAleese sat down with a US veteran who served on that front line, 65-years ago.