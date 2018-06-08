Israel-Palestine Tensions: At least 4 dead and hundreds injured in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians have protested for the 11th straight Friday in Gaza. The latest demonstration coincided with the last Friday of Ramadan, and Al-Quds Day.. a day of solidarity with the people of Palestine. On Thursday, Israeli military aircraft dropped leaflets across Gaza urging people to stay away from the protests. But as Iolo ap Dafydd reports from the Gaza-Israeli border, the warnings were ignored and four protesters were killed.