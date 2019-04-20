POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Thousands of Sikhs celebrate harvest festival in Pakistan
Some 2,000 Sikhs travelled to Pakistan from neighbouring India despite recent tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.
Thousands of Sikhs celebrate harvest festival in Pakistan
Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive at Wagah Railway Station at Pakistan's Wagah border on April 12, 2019, to celebrate Baisakhi (Sikh New Year). / AFP
April 20, 2019

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the world gathered at a shrine in Pakistan to celebrate the Vaisakhi harvest festival amid heightened security.

Some 2,000 Sikhs travelled to Pakistan from neighbouring India despite recent tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals. 

Sikhs are a small minority in Muslim-majority Pakistan, but many Sikh holy sites ended up in the country after the 1947 partition from India following independence from Britain.

TRT World's Kamran Yusuf reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us