Listicle: five things to know about Sisi's constitutional amendments
WORLD
2 MIN READ
Listicle: five things to know about Sisi's constitutional amendmentsThe Egyptian parliament voted on changes that will further consolidate the Egyptian president's grip on power.
The Egyptian parliament voted in favour of constitutional amendments allowing Sisi to stay in power until 2030. / AFP
April 16, 2019

It comes as no surprise that one of the main tenets of Egypt's constitutional amendments, which were initiated in February, will be an extension to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's current four-year term.

Here are five takeaways from the amendments that were approved by the Egyptian parliament on Tuesday: 

1. A total of 485 parliamentarians voted for versus only 16 nays and abstentions. 

2. The vote will enable Sisi to stay in power until 2030.

3. He will be able to seek a new six-year term after his current term, which itself has been extended by two years, ends. 

4. The changes will also enable the president to appoint judges and officials of his choosing.

5. The changes will also give more power to an already influential military, which may lead to further crackdowns on basic civil liberties.

