June 9, 2018
Russian Money: UK targets Russian oligarchs in clampdown
The UK is promising to shut the door to so-called 'dirty Russian money'. The British government says it's a response to the poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, for which it blames Russia. Moscow denies any involvement. Dana Lewis reports on the government's decision to penalize Kremlin supporters and friends of President Vladimir Putin.
