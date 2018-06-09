June 9, 2018
Guatemala Volcano: Residents defy orders to avoid ground zero
In Guatemala, residents are ignoring warnings by officials not to enter some of the areas around the Fuego volcano. At least 109 people were killed when it erupted a week ago and a second eruption has sent ash billowing from the mountain. While official rescue teams have withdrawn, some families are desperately continuing the search for their loved ones. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
