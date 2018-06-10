G7 Summit: Trump retracks endorsement of joint statement

The G7 Summit has ended in acrimony, with relations even more strained than they were before the two-day gathering in Canada. Donald Trump has retracted his endorsement of a joint statement which included a commitment to back a "rules-based trading system". Having left the summit, Trump tweeted that Canada's Prime Minister was weak and dishonest, while Justin Trudeau said Canada will introduce counter-tariffs on American goods at the start of next month. Kim Vinnell reports.