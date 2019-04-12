Chelsea condemned "abhorrent discriminatory behaviour" after reportedly preventing three supporters from attending their Europa League quarter-final first leg clash at Slavia Prague on Thursday.

The Premier League club's security team identified the fans from a video on Twitter showing them singing a derogatory song about former Chelsea forward Mohamed Salah, now of Liverpool.

Salah, Player of the Year in England last season and winner of the African Footballer of the Year award for the second time in a row in January, is of Muslim faith.

"Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them," Chelsea said in a statement.

"Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won't tolerate them in their club."

Four Chelsea supporters were previously suspended by the club after Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was racially abused at Stamford Bridge in December.

Manager Maurizio Sarri backed the club's strong stance after his team's 1-0 quarter-final, first-leg win in Prague.

"I don't want to talk about this because I didn't see the video," he said. "Yes, I think it is right (that the club takes action), but you have to ask the club.

It was a very strong decision and I think it's right."

'Vile chants'

Liverpool said in a statement on their website that "the video circulating online, showing vile discriminatory chants being aimed at one of our players, is dangerous and disturbing.

"This behaviour needs to be called out for what it is unadulterated bigotry."

Liverpool added that the club were working with Chelsea and Merseyside Police to identify the people in the video.

The police added: "The language used in the Tweets is abhorrent and we are taking the reports extremely seriously.

"...we understand a number of individuals who are currently in Prague for the Slavia Prague v Chelsea (Europa) League game have been identified and have had their match tickets rescinded for this evening's fixture."

The anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out also condemned the latest racist abuse aimed at a footballer.

"It’s not on the terraces, but it’s still a disgrace. We don’t want fans like that anywhere near our game," it tweeted.

"We will be liaising with @ChelseaFC to ensure those involved are identified and punished swiftly and effectively."