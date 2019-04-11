POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkish wrestler wins gold in European championships
Taha Akgul defeated Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the men’s 125-kg freestyle final to claim Turkey's third gold in the 2019 European Wrestling Championships held in Romania.
Turkish wrestler wins gold in European championships
Taha Akgul celebrates winning the gold medal after beating his Georgian rival in the 2019 European Wrestling Championships in Romania. / AA
April 11, 2019

Turkey's Taha Akgul won a gold medal late on Wednesday in the 2019 European Wrestling Championships in Romania.

Akgul beat Georgian Geno Petriashvili to claim the gold in the capital, Bucharest in the men's 125-kg freestyle final.

With Akgul's victory, Turkish wrestlers have won a total of three gold medals at the international event, which ends on Sunday.

“I congratulate Taha Akgul, who has become the best in Europe for the 7th time and made us proud,” Turkey’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, said on Twitter.

Turkey's Fatih Erdin, Ibrahim Bolukbasi, and Recep Topal are also set to compete for bronze medals.

On Tuesday, Turkey's Muhammet Nuri Kotanoglu beat Ukraine’s Oleksii Domanytskyi to claim the bronze in the men's 79-kg freestyle final.

Turkey's Mustafa Kaya won a gold medal by beating Azerbaijan's Aghahuseyn Mustafayev 6-2 in the men's 70-kg freestyle final.

Turkish wrestler Suleyman Atli also earned a gold medal by beating Russia's Muslim Sadulaev 8-3 in the men's 57-kg freestyle final.

Turkey's Selahattin Kilicsallayan clinched a silver medal in the men’s 65-kg freestyle final after being bested by Azerbaijan's Haci Aliyev.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us