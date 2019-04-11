Despite an out-of-sorts display by Barcelona and Lionel Messi, the La Liga team got lucky and beat Manchester United 1-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday after a first-half own goal by United's Luke Shaw at Manchester's Old Trafford.

Luis Suarez's 12th minute back-post header was deflected past David de Gea by United left-back Shaw. Manchester United registered no shots on target on the night.

The teams meet again next Tuesday at Camp Nou where Barcelona will enjoy home ground advantage.

Juventus vs Ajax

On his return from a thigh injury, football star Cristiano Ronaldo was again hailed by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri after scoring with his side's only shot on target to earn a 1-1 draw away to an excellent Ajax just on the stroke of half time, in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

However, Brazilian winger David Neres conjured a stunning equaliser almost immediately after half-time to give Ajax a draw that was the very least they deserved.