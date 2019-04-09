POLITICS
Chelsea's Drinkwater charged with drink driving
Chelsea's 29-year-old Danny Drinkwater was charged with drink driving following an incident in Cheshire.
England's Danny Drinkwater during the International friendly soccer match between England and Australia at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Friday, May 27, 2016. / AP
April 9, 2019

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink driving after being involved in an accident near Manchester, British police said on Tuesday.

"A 29-year-old from Nether Alderley has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Cheshire," Cheshire police said in a statement.

"Danny Drinkwater, of Bollington Lane, was arrested shortly after 12.30 am on Monday 8 April following a one-vehicle collision on Ashley Road in Mere.

"He has been released on unconditional bail and is set to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 13."

Drinkwater joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2017 and has made 12 league appearances in total for the London club. 

His last appearance was in the Community Shield in August.

SOURCE:Reuters
