June 11, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brexit Talks: Irish border huge challenge after Brexit
One of the most complex issues the UK faces as it negotiates an exit from the EU concerns membership of the customs union. There's fear that leaving it might undermine the peace process in Northern Ireland. At the heart of that lies the open border between the north and the south, and how to maintain it after Brexit. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
Brexit Talks: Irish border huge challenge after Brexit
Explore