Beyonce was named 'Entertainer of the Year' at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of colour.

After Beyonce accepted the award Saturday night, the superstar paid homage to the people who were nominated in the same category as her.

She beat out Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman and director Ryan Coogler.

"Regina King, I love you so much. You taught us patience, persistence and how to be masterful in your craft. Chadwick Boseman is teaching children to dream and to be seen as kings. LeBron James has taught us the strength of all forms, leading by example and providing education to our kids. Ryan Coogler tells our stories in a way that celebrates our history and proves we do have power."

Beyonce added: "I'm honored to be included among all of you, and to be a part of a vital and thriving community. Thank you to the NAACP."

The awards ceremony aired live on TV One at the Dolby Theatre, the same venue that hosts the Academy Awards.

Jay-Z received the President's Award for the rapper's public service achievements. He was recognised for his efforts through his Shawn Carter Foundation and serving as co-founder of the REFORM Alliance.

"Black Panther" was awarded best motion picture. The Marvel blockbuster hit beat out "BlacKkKlansman," ''Crazy Rich Asians," ''If Beale Street Could Talk" and "The Hate U Give."

"Black Panther" won in several other categories, including best actor in a motion picture (Boseman), supporting actor in a motion picture (Michael B.Jordan) and directing in a motion picture (Coogler).

Jussie Smollett, who lost to "Grey's Anatomy" star Jessie Williams in the supporting actor in a drama series category, did not attend the awards.

Comedian Anthony Anderson returned as host of the show and won for best actor in a comedy series.

Donald Glover, who won four Grammys this year, won for his directing on "Atlanta."

On the music side, his alter-ego Childish Gambino's song "This is America" won for best music video.