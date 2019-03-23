POLITICS
Tanzanian inventor creates local car alarm system
A $150-cost technology founded by a young Tanzanian investor helps to stop a wave of car thefts, which are fueled by the black market for stolen parts in the country.
Saleh Ally and his team have already installed the alarm system he invented in more than 200 cars in Tanzania. / TRTWorld
March 23, 2019

A young inventor has created Tanzania's first locally-made car alarm system. 

Some say that the system could help stop a wave of car thefts, which are fueled by the black market for stolen parts. 

The system uses sensor and microchip technology and costs $150 and it alerts the owner with a call, if the car is tampered with or stolen.

"The system allows the driver to be assured that his or her vehicle is safe and secure all the time," Saleh Ally who invented the technology. 

TRT World's Daniel Kijo reports from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

