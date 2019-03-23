POLITICS
1 MIN READ
WHO says vaccine hesitancy a major threat
Some people vaccinate their children simply because it's a requirement for children to attend school or even sporting events, the World Health Organization says highlighting the threat of hesitancy.
Medical assistant administers a chickenpox vaccine to one-year-old at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle, Washington, US, March 20, 2019. Picture taken March 20, 2019. / Reuters Archive
March 23, 2019

Vaccines are one of the most cost-effective ways of avoiding disease. They're also medically proven to work, but the World Health Organization (WHO) says people are increasingly reluctant to use them. 

A growing complacency towards vaccinating is threatening to reverse the progress made in tackling vaccine-preventable diseases. 

"I educate people on all their options and believe people should make the right choice for themselves," said Cara France, who didn't vaccinate her kids but supports others that do.

TRTWorld'sSally Ayhan reports from Oregon, the United States.

SOURCE:TRT World
