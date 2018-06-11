June 11, 2018
Belgian researchers find way to boost electric car battery charge | Money Talks
A group of researchers in Belgium say they've found a new process which could enable batteries to hold more charge. They've discovered a way of filling them with a solid material instead of a liquid solution. And it could have a big impact on the electric vehicles market. Jack Parrock visited their lab in Leuven to find out more.
