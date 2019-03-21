POLITICS
Football: Cristiano Ronaldo fined $22K by UEFA for obscene gesture
Juventus star fined the same sum imposed on Atletico coach Diego Simeone for same gesture during the round of 16 first-leg game in Spain.
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring 3-0 during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match Juventus vs Atletico Madrid on March 12, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. / AFP
March 21, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined 20,000 euros ($22,750) by UEFA for making a provocative gesture after Juventus beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel found the Juventus star guilty of improper conduct.

Ronaldo was fined the same sum imposed on Atletico coach Diego Simeone for the same gesture during the round of 16 first-leg game in Spain.

Ronaldo scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win in the return leg in Turin to send Juventus to the quarterfinals.

He celebrated at the final whistle by mimicking Simeone's gesture.

Juventus faces Ajax next month.

SOURCE:AP
