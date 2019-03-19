CULTURE
Captain Marvel still a force atop Box Office
Cast member Brie Larson poses at the premiere for the movie "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 4, 2019. / Reuters
March 19, 2019

Newcomers were no match for Disney’s “Captain Marvel” at the domestic box office. The superhero blockbuster soared past the competition, bringing in $69 million in its second weekend of release.

Marvel’s first comic-book tentpole to spotlight a female superhero surpassed $265 million in ticket sales domestically. Overseas, “Captain Marvel” crossed $494 million for a massive global haul of $760 million. 

In less than two weeks, “Captain Marvel” has eclipsed the lifetime sums of numerous superhero adventures, including “Ant-Man and the Wasp” ($623 million), “Iron Man 2” ($624 million), “Thor: Dark World ($645 million), and “Captain America: Winter Soldier” ($714 million). It’s already the 22nd-biggest comic-book release ever.

After a sluggish start to 2019, it has been “Captain Marvel” to the rescue. Ticket sales are up over 3 percent from the same weekend in 2018, according to Comscore. 

As a whole, the domestic box office is still struggling to match last year’s record with receipts pacing 19 percent behind 2018.

SOURCE:Reuters
