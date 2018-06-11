Argentinians protest over $50B IMF loan | Money Talks

Argentina has secured a $50 billion loan from the IMF. The amount is 11 times higher than the country's quota, and officials say that's a sign international investors believe in the government's planned reforms. But as Mobin Nasir reports, many Argentinians fear it means worse times ahead. For more analysis on this we spoke to TRT World editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris.