CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Syrian students look for return to peace through music
A local musician is trying to preserve his cultural values through music as Monday marks the one year anniversary since Afrin was liberated from the YPG terror group as part of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch.
Syrian students look for return to peace through music
Classes are held at their teacher's home a couple of times a week. / TRTWorld
March 18, 2019

One music teacher in Syria continued following his passion for music and started teaching again one month ago.

He says the improved security in the region and his children motivated him to take on other students.

Although Afrin has had a difficult history under YPG control, things have changed for the better.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group that has waged a deadly armed campaign against the Turkish state for more than three decades claiming more than 40,000 lives.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

After Turkey and its allies in Syria liberated Afrin from the YPG, the area resident are now hopeful for what the future holds.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us