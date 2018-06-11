June 11, 2018
Turkish Airlines named Turkey’s most valuable brand | Money Talks
Turkey's economy was one of the world's fastest-growing last year. And that growth had quite a positive impact on local companies and their profits. London-based business valuation and consultancy firm Brand Finance has now named the country's 100 most valuable brands this year. Director at Brand Finance Savio D'Souza gives insight into the country’s top brands.
