POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In Ivory Coast, organic chocolate made with a bicycle
“We really want to have a minimal impact on the environment by using as little electricity as possible,” Dana Mroueh, the owner of Mon Choco’s factory says.
In Ivory Coast, organic chocolate made with a bicycle
Dana Mroueh, owner of the handmade organic raw chocolate factory "Mon Choco", grinds cocoa beans with the help of a bicycle in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on January 10, 2019. / Reuters
March 17, 2019

Dana Mroueh’s chocolate factory is a rarity for Ivory Coast and not only because the world’s top cocoa grower produces precious little finished chocolate.

In the middle of the floor of her company Mon Choco’s factory sits a grinding bike, surrounded by trays of carefully sorted cocoa beans. Poured in a funnel, beans are transformed into a paste by a grinder activated through pedalling.

Mroueh, a 40-year-old Ivorian of French-Lebanese descent, oversees the process from the time the beans are selected to when they are transformed into candies, producing organic and environmentally friendly chocolate bars.

“We really want to have a minimal impact on the environment by using as little electricity as possible,” Mroueh said as she supervised a small team of employees in white coats sorting the beans.

“My chocolate is made up of 70 percent cocoa and 30 percent brown sugar. We don’t add cocoa butter or plant oil. It’s only raw cocoa and sugar,” Mroueh said.

TRT World's Sharon Ogunleye has more.  

The cocoa industry is threatening to the environment, including by contributing to deforestation. Environmental campaign groups say that Ivory Coast is at risk of losing all its forest cover by 2034.

But organic cocoa beans are difficult to find in Ivory Coast, where the overwhelming majority of farmers use chemicals and insecticides.

As a result, organic chocolate is expensive to produce and caters primarily to the European market. Mon Choco chocolate bars sell for around $2.60 (1,500 CFA francs), a price that is out of reach for most local consumers.

Mon Choco and other initiatives of the kind are developing in Ivory Coast but represent a niche market of only 5,000 tonnes of beans per year, in a country that produces more than 2 million tonnes every year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us