June 12, 2018
Breaking News: Trump and Kim meeting underway in Singapore
The first ever summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is underway in Singapore. Sitting alongside Kim before their meeting began, Trump said he was sure they would have a "terrific relationship" while Kim said they'd overcome "old prejudices". From Singapore, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has this report.
