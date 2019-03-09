POLITICS
Skiing: Shiffrin breaks record for World Cup victories in season
Mikaela Shiffrin sets new record for most World Cup victories in single season of 15 at Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn.
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates with her team after winning an Alpine Skiing World Cup women's Slalom, in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, March 9, 2019. / AP
March 9, 2019

American sensation Mikaela Shiffrin won the slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn on Saturday to set a new record for most World Cup victories in a single season of 15.

The American, already assured of a third straight overall World Cup title, finished 0.85 sec ahead of the Swiss Wendy Holdener. 

Swiss legend Vreni Schneider has won 14 races in 1988-89.

It was Holdener's 21st career podium in the discipline but the Swiss skier has yet to win a race.

No other skier, male or female, has won more than 14 races in a single campaign in the 53-year history of the World Cup.

Shiffrin could further improve the best mark as she is expected to compete in three events at next week's World Cup Finals.

The American had already wrapped up the World Cup slalom season title, her sixth in the last seven years, and her third straight overall championship.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, the only skier other than Shiffrin to win a women's World Cup slalom since January 2017, was more than two seconds behind in third.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
