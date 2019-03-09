Large wildfires and powerful hurricanes could be happening more often in the US because of climate change, scientists say.

President Donald Trump's administration continues to roll back environmental regulations.

But at a local level, some US states are charting their own course.

Twenty states have signed up to the US Climate Alliance.

They account for a third of US greenhouse gas emissions and half of its economy and they hope to make a difference.

TRT World's Harry Horton reports.