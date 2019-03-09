POLITICS
Twenty US states join hands to fight climate change
Climate change and population growth could cause water shortages in most of the United States, preliminary government-backed research says.
A man walks through floods waters and onto the main road after surveying his property which was hit by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, US on August 26, 2017. / Reuters
Large wildfires and powerful hurricanes could be happening more often in the US because of climate change, scientists say.

President Donald Trump's administration continues to roll back environmental regulations. 

But at a local level, some US states are charting their own course.

Twenty states have signed up to the US Climate Alliance. 

They account for a third of US greenhouse gas emissions and half of its economy and they hope to make a difference.

TRT World's Harry Horton reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
