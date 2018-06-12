Should reckless CEOs be held more accountable?

The UK National Audit Office estimates the collapse of British construction and services company Carillion will cost the taxpayer almost $200 million. Why should the public have to prop up failing businesses, when the bosses responsible for the failure pocket millions? Joining us at the Roundtable is Prem Sikka, Emeritus Professor of Accounting at the University of Essex, who also acted as a specialist adviser to the UK parliament on the collapse of Carillion; Tim Skeet, a financial services analyst; Ewan McGaughey, a private law specialist at King's College, London; and Dan Plesch - Director of International Studies and Diplomacy at the School of Oriental and African Studies.