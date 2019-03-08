CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Disney unveils opening dates, reservation plan for 'Star Wars' expansion
Opening Dates announced for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: The highly anticipated Star Wars expansion opens at Disneyland on May 31, 2019, and Disney's Hollywood Studios on August 29, 2019.
Disney unveils opening dates, reservation plan for 'Star Wars' expansion
Characters of Star Wars take part in an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, France, December 17, 2015. / Reuters
March 8, 2019

Fans of the galaxy far, far away will be able to visit the new “Star Wars” sections at Walt Disney Co’s Disneyland starting on May 31 and at Walt Disney World beginning on August 29, the company announced on Thursday.

At Disneyland in Anaheim, California, guests will need a reservation to enter the 5.6 hectare section called “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” between opening day and June 23, in addition to a park admission ticket, Disney said in a statement. Details on how to obtain the free reservations will be released later.

Guests staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels during those dates will receive one reservation per registered guest, the company said.

The reservation system is designed to manage the large crowds expected at what Disney calls its most ambitious expansion ever. The company did not set a reservation requirement for Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“Galaxy’s Edge” brings to life a planet called Batuu that has never been seen in the “Star Wars” movies or TV shows that began with the original 1977 film. The time period is set during the current movie trilogy, which will conclude with the December release of “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

When the new park sections open, visitors will be able to step into a re-creation of the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and feel like they are flying the famous spaceship piloted by Han Solo in the films. A second attraction, called “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” will open later in the year, Disney said.

The areas also include a “Star Wars”-inspired cantina, shops and eateries.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger, speaking at Disney’s annual shareholder meeting, said the company was making arrangements to give special access to people with disabilities.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us