IAAF to elect first female vice-president at congress
The congress is currently comprised of 27 members, including six women, according to its minimum quota.
In this Nov.13, 2015 file photo, a photographer pictures the logo at the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) headquarters in Monaco. / AP
March 8, 2019

The IAAF will elect its first female vice-president at its congress in September as part of minimum gender targets to bring parity to athletics governance, the global governing body said on Thursday.

The IAAF said it would also add an extra woman to its executive council after elections at the congress in Doha before the World Championships. The congress is currently comprised of 27 members, including six women, according to its minimum quota.

“On International Women’s Day, I’m absolutely delighted to reinforce our commitment to gender balance in the governance structures of our sport,” IAAF President Sebastian Coe said in a media release.

The IAAF said that two of its four vice president positions would be filled by women in 2027, while the council overall would have 10 female members by 2023 and parity by 2027.

