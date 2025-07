NewsFeed: Trump - Kim Summit: What now?

Watch NewsFeed to get the top trending stories. On June 12th, 2018 - Trump - Kim Summit: They walked, talked and shook, so what now? - Gossip on social media leads to murder in India - Watch the iftar that welcomes everyone at Istanbul’s historic Suleymaniye mosque #Newsfeed #TrumpKim #TrumpKimSummit