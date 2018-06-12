WORLD
1 MIN READ
North Korea Summit: Trump and Kim pledge to leave the past behind
US President Donald Trump says there's no limit to what North Korea can achieve if it gives up its nuclear weapons. He was talking after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore. Kim agreed to work towards complete denuclearisation. But sanctions on Pyongyang will stay in place until he makes good on his promise. From Singapore, Jon Brain reports.
North Korea Summit: Trump and Kim pledge to leave the past behind
June 12, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us