June 12, 2018
North Korea Summit: Trump and Kim pledge to leave the past behind
US President Donald Trump says there's no limit to what North Korea can achieve if it gives up its nuclear weapons. He was talking after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore. Kim agreed to work towards complete denuclearisation. But sanctions on Pyongyang will stay in place until he makes good on his promise. From Singapore, Jon Brain reports.
