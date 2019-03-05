POLITICS
FIFA recommends use of VAR at 2019 Women's World Cup
The FIFA council will make a final decision on whether the technology will be used at this year’s women’s event, which runs from June 7-July 7, when it meets in Miami later this month.
Video Assistant Referee or VAR is already being used in many leagues around the world, including Spain's La Liga. / AP
FIFA has recommended the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France this year.

The organising committee of world football’s governing body met on Monday and backed the use of VAR at the tournament after it was introduced at the men’s World Cup last year in Russia.

The FIFA council will make a final decision on whether the technology will be used at this year’s women’s event, which runs from June 7-July 7, when it meets in Miami later this month.

“I can’t see them not having (VAR), I think it would be a little bit insulting if we weren’t afforded the same opportunity (as the men),” US coach Jill Ellis said in July.

The technology, which is operating in most of the leading European football leagues, has been used in the Champions League knockout stage for the first time this season.

The English Premier League plans to use VAR next season.

