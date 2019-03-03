Turkey seeks to turn its eastern cities like Kars into winter destinations for tourists.

The Ministry of Industry and Technology invited international ambassadors from Ankara in the town of Sarikamis in Kars.

Thirty-seven ambassadors came to Kars which lies on the ruins of the Silk Road, an ancient network of trade routes.

"I've been fascinated by the wonderful archeological, historical sites, beautiful sceneries, powder snow. So far I think Japanese people, and Asian people are not charmed by the tourism here. I can tell with confidence, they should come here, winter time," said Japanese Ambassador to Turkey Akio Miyajima.

The Ministry for Tourism said last year, it hosted more than 40 million tourists.

"I was really struck by seeing the old Silk Road where ancient merchants were bringing goods and the size of the city that we can clearly imagine with the monuments that have been left. It was certainly a very important transit of goods in very ancient times," said Italian ambassador to Turkey Massimo Gaiani.

With one of the longest ski tracks in the world, Turkish authorities said over the next few years, cities like Kars are set to become winter destinations.

TRT World'sOmer Kablan has more.