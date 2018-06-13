June 13, 2018
Trans-Anatolian Pipeline: Turkey launches new natural gas pipeline
Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia have announced the opening of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline. TANAP is an eight-and-a-half billion-dollar project that will supply Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and Europe. The leaders attending the inauguration in Turkey say it's a big step towards energy security. Hasan Abdullah has more.
