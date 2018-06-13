Macedonia Name Dispute: Greece, Macedonia reach deal on name dispute

Greece and the Republic of Macedonia have reached a deal over a new name for the former Yugoslav republic. When the small Balkan country broke away from Yugoslavia in 1991, it chose to call itself Macedonia. That upset Greece, which has a northern region with the same name. Greeks feared the name Macedonia implied future ambitions over their territory, and the deal is important for Skopje as it seeks membership of some elite western institutions. Ben Said reports.